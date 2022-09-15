Home States Telangana

Houses for all if BJP is voted to power: Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday announced that the saffron party will allot houses to all the shelterless people if it is voted to power in the State.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.(File | Photo )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday announced that the saffron party will allot houses to all the shelterless people if it is voted to power in the State. Addressing a public meeting in Kukatpally during his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Wednesday, he said: “If BJP is voted to power, houses will be constructed for all eligible poor who don’t have a permanent shelter. This includes migrant workers from other States who have been living in Telangana.”

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje questioned the State government for not extending the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Aw-as Yojna scheme to the poor. “Around 300 houses were built for the poor people in every village of Uttar Pradesh. Why is Telangana refusing to construct the 2BHK houses. The Centre has been sanctioning houses under PMAY, but the middleman (State government) is not giving them to the poor,” she said.

Bandi Sanjay, meanwhile, lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his “indifferent attitude” towards the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs). “Around 30 VRAs have died since the beginning of their strike, which has now entered 49th day. But KCR continues to ignore their issues.” Referring to the demand of some political parties to name the new Parliament building after BR Ambedkar, he said that he has already made a representation to the Centre in this regard.

