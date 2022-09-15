Home States Telangana

I’m not intimidated, Eatala tells KCR

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday warned Chief Mi-nister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would be held responsible if even a drop of blood of his family members was shed.

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday warned Chief Mi-nister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would be held responsible if even a drop of blood of his family members was shed. Alleging that gun licences were being given freely to people in his Huzurabad constituency, Rajender said that he was not a person who is easily intimidated.

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally on Wednesday, Rajender called upon the people of Telangana to reject the ‘undemocratic’ means employed by the Chief Minister, who he alleged, was preventing him from attending the Assembly sessions fearing that the truth would be exposed. Defending himself for comparing Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy with a ‘puppet,’ Rajender recalled ‘insu-lts’ heaped on him on a number of occasions by the Speaker.

“When I resigned as MLA, the Speaker didn’t even have the courtesy to accept it. The Assembly secretary had to take my resignation. Even after getting re-elected, the Speaker didn’t allow me to speak during the Budget session. For the first time in the history of the Assembly, a police vehicle was stationed outside the House and I was taken away.  I was not even allowed my right to protest peacefully on the Assembly premises, Gun Park,” Rajender said.

