‘Jammi’ tree in every village, temple initiative launched by Minister Indrakaran Reddy

HYDERABAD: Forests and Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy, along with Member of Parliament Joginpally Santosh Kumar, formally inaugurated the second phase of ‘Jammi’ plantation at Kothaguda Botanical Gardens Urban Forest Park on Wednesday.

The programme was launched by Green India Challenge with an objective to plant the Telangana State tree in every village and every temple. A poster related to the initiative was also released on the occasion.

The Forest department in coordination with the Endowment department and Green India Challenge have made proposals to plant 1.25 lakh ‘Jammi’ saplings this year during Dasara.

Santosh Kumar said that Green India had taken up the slogan “Vooru Vooruko Jammi Chettu and Gudi Gudi Ko Jammi Chettu” to preserve the tree species which was on the verge of extinction. In view of the religious significance of the tree, Minister Indrakaran Reddy appreciated MP Santosh Kumar’s call to take up ‘Jammi’ plantation in every village and temple in the State during Navratri celebrations. He added that the State Endowment department had also taken up the initiative of planting and growing ‘Jammi’ trees in all the temples across the State.

Santosh Kumar was elected president of Botanical Gardens Walkers Association. On this occasion, he assured that he would try his best to preserve the uniqueness of the botanical gardens. On the eve of Vajrotsava celebrations, Santhosh Kumar along with Indrakaran Reddy unveiled the ‘Run for Peace’ programme poster and T-shirts, organised by the Walkers Association. Commissioner of the State Endowment department, Anil kumar, Forest Development Corporation officials, Green India Challenge representatives Raghava and Karunakarwere also present at the event.

