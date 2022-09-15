Over 350 gather at CCMB meet to discuss cutting-edge development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-day international conference being organised by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH ) began here on Wednesday. Around 350 scientists have come together for the conference to discuss cutting-edge developments in reproduc t ive b i o l o g y, endocrinology, and the development of organisms.

This will span the fundamental understanding of living cells and tools to address diseases and other challenges. The conference delegates include a large number of Ph.D. students and young researchers from across India.The conference is being organised as the 39th annual meeting of the Society for Reproductive Biology and Comparative Endocrinology. The conference started with CCMB Director Dr Vinay Nandicoori welcoming the delegates.

He said, “The conference covers a wide range of talks by excellent scientists and presents a tremendous opportunity for all students to learn.” Prof BJ Rao, Vice- Chancellor, UoH, was the chief guest and delivered the keynote address. Dr Umapathy, senior principal scientist at CCMB, said, “This is the first in-person conference happening on this topic in India after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The excitement among the participants is palpable. We really hope this conference will offer a platform for many scientists to discuss their work, and find mentors and collaborators.”

HYDERABAD: A three-day international conference being organised by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH ) began here on Wednesday. Around 350 scientists have come together for the conference to discuss cutting-edge developments in reproduc t ive b i o l o g y, endocrinology, and the development of organisms. This will span the fundamental understanding of living cells and tools to address diseases and other challenges. The conference delegates include a large number of Ph.D. students and young researchers from across India.The conference is being organised as the 39th annual meeting of the Society for Reproductive Biology and Comparative Endocrinology. The conference started with CCMB Director Dr Vinay Nandicoori welcoming the delegates. He said, “The conference covers a wide range of talks by excellent scientists and presents a tremendous opportunity for all students to learn.” Prof BJ Rao, Vice- Chancellor, UoH, was the chief guest and delivered the keynote address. Dr Umapathy, senior principal scientist at CCMB, said, “This is the first in-person conference happening on this topic in India after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The excitement among the participants is palpable. We really hope this conference will offer a platform for many scientists to discuss their work, and find mentors and collaborators.”