Telangana High Court reserves order on MLA Ramesh’s citizenship row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved his decision on the writ petition filed by Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, challenging the order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, declaring him a ‘non-citizen of India’ on the ground that he holds citizenship of Germany. T Surya Karan Reddy, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI), who is representing the Centre, informed the court that the petitioner was a dual citizen. He said Ramesh had enjoyed citizenship both under Section 10 of the Citizenship Act and under Section 7B of the Act, which was not allowed by law because the rights under the two provisions listed above are in two different fields. “An overseas citizen is not eligible to continue serving as an MLA, a position only open to Indian citizens. He still has both citizenships as of a right now,” ASGI contended. He further argued, “This is not a writ petition in which the merits of the contested order are to be determined. When all the uncontested facts regarding his holding of dual citizenship are shown to the court in the form of material papers, the court cannot remain silent and ignore the facts. According to the uncontested facts presented before this court, the issue of having two citizenships — one under Section 10 and the other under Section 7B of the Citizenship Act — must be addressed under Article 26 of the Constitution.” The ASGI went into great detail on what the word “conducive to the public interest” meant in the context of the current case by citing many Supreme Court decisions. As a result, the contested order, which terminates the petitioner’s Indian citizenship under Section 10(3) of the Act, is legitimate and cannot be changed. Cong leader challenges Ramesh’s poll victory The tussle arose when Adi Srinivas, Congress leader who lost the election to Ramesh in Vemulawada, made a complaint that Ramesh who came to India in 2009 without relinquishing German citizenship, obtained Indian citizenship by suppressing details about his stay in India