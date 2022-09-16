14-yr-old girl abducted, raped by two youths in Hyderabad hotels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, sedated and raped by two youths in two separate hotels at Nampally. According to Dapeerpura police, the girl’s parents approached them when she did not return after leaving home to go to a medical store, barely 100 metres away. The worried parents searched for her along with their relatives and acquaintances and lodged a complaint on Tuesday, a day after she went missing. The police registered a case under IPC 363.

On Wednesday, the police received information of her being spotted close to MBGS bus stand. She was traced and handed over to her parents to whom she revealed that after regaining consciousness on Wednesday, she found herself alone in a hotel room.

Investigating the case, the police identified and arrested Syed Naimath Ahmed (26) and Ravish Ahmed Mehdi (20) from their residences under IPC Sections 376DA (Punishment for rape of a person under the age of 16). The victim was sent for medical examination and then to a Bharosa centre for counselling.

A police officer said that CCTV footage obtained from the two hotels — Srujana Stay Inn and Three Castles Deluxe Lodge — corroborated the girl’s statement.

The officer said that it was still unclear whether the victim was sedated first and kidnapped or vice-versa. Police are trying to establish the connection between the victim and the accused. The police officer also found fault with the hotels where the minor was allowed and said that appropriate action would be taken against those hotels.

