A young Narasimha Rao took on the Razakars, recalls 90-year-old Cholleti Jagganna

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA:“The first Indian Prime Minister from south India, PV Narasimha Rao, had fought against Razakars but nobody remembers. Even the Central and State Governments have not recognized PV Narasimha Rao who challenged Razakars,” recalls 90-year-old Cholleti Jagganna, sitting in his chair in Vangara, the native village of PV.

When TNIE jogged his memories about Razakars, Jagganna was overcome by emotions. He is the only freedom fighter left in the village. He recalled a few incidents in Mamadhapur during the struggle for the liberation of the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

He recalled how PV had led a 20-member group which had repulsed Razakaars and the fight they had put to force them away from the village. “We stayed on the hillocks till nightfall and returned home late in the night for food. Then we used to go back to the hillocks in the early hours and plan our attacks on Razakars.”

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao

with Gattepalli Murali (file photo)

He said after leading them for two to three months, PV had left for Nagpur and took part in Vande Mataram struggle with Burugla Ramakrishna Rao, Telangana Gandhi Bhupati Krishna Murthy and others. “Though PV was in Nagpur, he used to guide us in our struggle. We fought for the Independence of the country and also for the liberation of the Hyderabad State from the clutches of Nizams.

I’m very happy the government has recently taken a decision to honour a senior citizen by asking him to hoist the National Flag during the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations.

In Vangara, I hoisted the national flag,” Jagganna said When TNIE visited PV Rao’s residence in Vangara, it was in a dilapidated state. There was PV’s used ramshackle car in there and his pictures hanging on the wall inside the room. The memorabilia have been removed and placed in the storeroom under lock and key.

Two years ago, Telangana State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud announced a package for the development of Vangara village. He had said the government would convert PV’s house into a museum but it has not become a reality yet. He announced a four-lane road and amusement park in the village. But, two years on, there is no improvement in the situation.

The villagers are unhappy with the government for not developing the house and the village as promised. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had promised `40 lakh for the development of Vangara but it has remained on paper till date.

