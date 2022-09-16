Home States Telangana

Anthony Poola’s elevation to Cardinal celebrated in Secunderabad

Leading the Mass, Cardinal Poola said that they had gathered to offer their thanksgiving to the Holy Eucharist.

Poola Anthony(R), who was recently installed as Cardinal takes part in High Mass at St Mary’s School in Secunderabad on Thursday along with Cardinal Oswald Gracias from Mumbai and 15 bishops from across the country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cardinals and 15 Bishops, over 500 priests, hundreds of nuns and thousands of Catholics on Thursday took part in a Pontifical High Mass at the St. Mary’s school grounds to give thanks to the Almighty for the elevation of Anthony Poola to Cardinal.

Leading the Mass, Cardinal Poola said that they had gathered to offer their thanksgiving to the Holy Eucharist. “We will have reflections during the Holy Eucharist by our beloved Cardinal. At this juncture I invite all of you my dear Bishops, Fathers, Sisters, Brothers and the faithful, to pray in a special way tomorrow as our beloved Cardinal Oswald Gracias celebrates his 25 years of episcopacy, 15 years of Cardinalate and 50 years of his ordination,” he said.

“This is Jesus’ call to Cardinal Poola to make the words of gospel reverberate. It’s a call for a mission to transform our lives and give witness. This call doesn’t ask merely to do something but to become something,” said Cardinal Gracias, in his address.

Archbishop of Agra Raphy Manjaly, two secretaries to Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal Monsginour Gabriel Pesce, Father Kevin Justin Kimtis, Bishop Sarat Chandra Naik of Berhampur, Monsingour C Francis Vicar General of Bangalore and others attended the Mass.

