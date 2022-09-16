Cop probing mom-son suicide case in Telangana transferred, no new officer appointed

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

KAMAREDDY : A week after Banswada DSP Jaipal Reddy was transferred to Hyderabad, no officer has been posted in his place. Jaipal Reddy was the Investigating Officer (IO) in the sensational suicide case that claimed the lives of realtor Gampa Santosh and his mother Gampa Padma. The mother-son duo had set themselves on fire in a hotel in Kamareddy town on April 16.

A video clip, purportedly recorded by them, along with a suicide note recovered from the spot named seven persons including public representatives of Ramayampet and a police officer who had earlier worked in Ramayampet and is now posted in a neighboring district. The suicide note alleged that these people were harassing them and their family, forcing them to take extreme step.

The suicide note recovered by police also stated that a few months back, Santosh had made a post on Facebook against one person. In this regard, police started an investigation and took his phone.While the issue was still under investigation, the police and some local people demanded Rs 50 lakh to settle the issue and Santosh told them that he cannot pay such a huge sum. Soon after, the harassment started, the suicide note said. TRS leader and former Ramayampet Municipal chairman Palle Jithendar Goud was among those accused of driving the mother-son duo to suicide.

When asked about the status of the investigation and whether transfer of Jaipal Reddy would have any impact on the case, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy said that new Banswada DSP will continue the investigation. He hoped that very soon a new DSP will be appointed for the Banswada division.

KAMAREDDY : A week after Banswada DSP Jaipal Reddy was transferred to Hyderabad, no officer has been posted in his place. Jaipal Reddy was the Investigating Officer (IO) in the sensational suicide case that claimed the lives of realtor Gampa Santosh and his mother Gampa Padma. The mother-son duo had set themselves on fire in a hotel in Kamareddy town on April 16. A video clip, purportedly recorded by them, along with a suicide note recovered from the spot named seven persons including public representatives of Ramayampet and a police officer who had earlier worked in Ramayampet and is now posted in a neighboring district. The suicide note alleged that these people were harassing them and their family, forcing them to take extreme step. The suicide note recovered by police also stated that a few months back, Santosh had made a post on Facebook against one person. In this regard, police started an investigation and took his phone.While the issue was still under investigation, the police and some local people demanded Rs 50 lakh to settle the issue and Santosh told them that he cannot pay such a huge sum. Soon after, the harassment started, the suicide note said. TRS leader and former Ramayampet Municipal chairman Palle Jithendar Goud was among those accused of driving the mother-son duo to suicide. When asked about the status of the investigation and whether transfer of Jaipal Reddy would have any impact on the case, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy said that new Banswada DSP will continue the investigation. He hoped that very soon a new DSP will be appointed for the Banswada division.