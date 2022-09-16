Home States Telangana

Debt drives four of a family in Telangana to kill selves

According to police, Akoju Krishna Murthy, 40, a goldsmith by occupation, had taken loans worth `40 lakh from banks and private lenders.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : In a tragic incident, four members of a family died one after the other after consuming pesticides at their home in Krishna Nagar of Jagtial on August 20. On Thursday, two of them — 35-year-old Shailaja and her 16-year-old son — died at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

According to police, Akoju Krishna Murthy, 40, a goldsmith by occupation, had taken loans worth `40 lakh from banks and private lenders. After facing losses in business, he was unable to repay the amount. Unable to bear the burden of the debt, he, his wife, and two children consumed pesticides in a bid to end their lives. After they took the extreme step, their relatives shifted them to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where Krishna Murthy died on August 25. His 14-year-old daughter died on September 5.

