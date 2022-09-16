Home States Telangana

Family fued leads to murder of rowdy-sheeter in Telangana

The police initially thought that the motive was the previous enmity but could not find any evidence.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Police, who are investigating the murder of rowdy-sheeter Babu Khan in Hasan Nagar under Bahadurpura police station limits on Wednesday night, suspect that family disputes led to the murder.

Babu Khan, 38, who was one of the prime accused in the killing of another rowdy sheeter Ahmed Goli in 2013, was murdered while he was in front of a hotel in Danama Jhopdi in Hasan Nagar. The assailants, who were about five, used knives and swords to eliminate him.

The police initially thought that the motive was the previous enmity but could not find any evidence. They are now suspecting disputes over properties among his relatives may have been the motive. No arrests were made so far and the probe was underway.

