Leopard gets killed by speeding vehicle in Daggi forest area

Published: 16th September 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY :   In an alleged case of man-animal conflict, a one-and-a-half-years-old leopard was killed after reportedly being hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway 44 in the Daggi forest area of Kamareddy district, on Wednesday night.

Kamareddy District Forest Officer (DFO) Nikitha Boga said they suspect that a speeding vehicle collided with the animal, who sustained grievous injuries. No body parts were stolen, signalling that smugglers weren’t involved, the DFO said. The autopsy report revealed that the leopard went into a state of shock due to the injury, triggering a cardiac arrest, the DFO informed.

We will be writing a letter to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities asking them to take steps to manage the speed of vehicles passing by the NH 44 under forest areas in the district, she mentioned. The DFO suggested that the NHAI officials should construct wildlife crossing areas such as overpasses to facilitate barrier-free movement of wild animals.  Forest officials along with the district administration and police will carry out awareness programmes about wildlife protection, Nikitha said.

