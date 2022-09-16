Home States Telangana

Revanth Reddy targets govt over state of Telangana state welfare hostels

The focus then shifts to a tribal welfare school in Medak which is being run in a private building since 2016.

Published: 16th September 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asking whether the State government deserved to be punished, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday posted a short documentary on Twitter with the hashtag #UdyamaDrohiKCR, in which he tried to bring to the attention of the people the plight of government residential schools.

The video begins with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announcing that 4-5 residential schools, with lawns, swimming pool, library, and excellent infrastructure,  will be established in every mandal for children from economically backward sections.

In the video clip, the CM goes on to say that the menu will be decided by the State government, and that district Collectors will visit the schools, sleep there and will have meals with the children to ensure quality food is served. The focus then shifts to a tribal welfare school in Medak which is being run in a private building since 2016. The children say that not all of them fit inside the room (60) and half of them are forced to sleep outside. They say that when it rains, water seeps into the rooms from the windows and that there are no bathrooms.

“These are not hostels, they are caves. Food with insects, contaminated water, lack of sleep, hunger, helpless when sick and no protection from snakes. Though children have been dying in hostels, the government’s heart doesn’t ache. Should we punish this government or not?” asks Revanth.

