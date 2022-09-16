Home States Telangana

Role of KCR family in liquor scam exposed: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Sanjay insisted that the video of a sting operation which went viral on Thursday exposed the role of Chandrasekhar Rao’s family in the liquor scam.

Published: 16th September 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

liquor

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced his decision to name the Secretariat after BR Ambedkar in order to divert people’s attention from the Delhi liquor scam.

Sanjay insisted that the video of a sting operation which went viral on Thursday exposed the role of Chandrasekhar Rao’s family in the liquor scam. In the video clip, a liquor retailer named Amit Arora is heard dropping several names including that of Arun Pillai, who Sanjay alleged was a close aide of the Chief Minister’s family. “The CM and his family are terrified after the video surfaced,” Sanjay said.

Intent on turning the tables against the Chief Minister on the Secretariat move, Sanjay dared Rao to make a Dalit the Chief Minister of the State as he had promised in the past. Sanjay sought to know of Rao whether the latter would reserve the Chief Minister’s seat for a Dalit and keep him in that position as long as the TRS was in power.

During his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, Sanjay paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on the occasion of Engineers Day observed on September 15.
Addressing a press meet at Secunderabad on Thursday, Sanjay also wondered about the promises made by the CM on allotting three acres of land to each Dalit family and the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme across the State.

He asserted that it was the Centre which had encouraged and supported 1.25 lakh Dalits to become industrialists, made 12 Dalits ministers and a Dalit, the President of India.

‘State govt distorting history of Telangana’
It was only after the Central government’s announcement of officially celebrating Telangana Liberation Year, that the State government began singing the Telangana National Integration Day tune, only to distort the history of Telangana, Sanjay alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar BR Ambedkar Delhi liquor scam
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp