Role of KCR family in liquor scam exposed: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced his decision to name the Secretariat after BR Ambedkar in order to divert people’s attention from the Delhi liquor scam.

Sanjay insisted that the video of a sting operation which went viral on Thursday exposed the role of Chandrasekhar Rao’s family in the liquor scam. In the video clip, a liquor retailer named Amit Arora is heard dropping several names including that of Arun Pillai, who Sanjay alleged was a close aide of the Chief Minister’s family. “The CM and his family are terrified after the video surfaced,” Sanjay said.

Intent on turning the tables against the Chief Minister on the Secretariat move, Sanjay dared Rao to make a Dalit the Chief Minister of the State as he had promised in the past. Sanjay sought to know of Rao whether the latter would reserve the Chief Minister’s seat for a Dalit and keep him in that position as long as the TRS was in power.

During his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, Sanjay paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on the occasion of Engineers Day observed on September 15.

Addressing a press meet at Secunderabad on Thursday, Sanjay also wondered about the promises made by the CM on allotting three acres of land to each Dalit family and the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme across the State.

He asserted that it was the Centre which had encouraged and supported 1.25 lakh Dalits to become industrialists, made 12 Dalits ministers and a Dalit, the President of India.

‘State govt distorting history of Telangana’

It was only after the Central government’s announcement of officially celebrating Telangana Liberation Year, that the State government began singing the Telangana National Integration Day tune, only to distort the history of Telangana, Sanjay alleged.

