Secunderabad fire: Safety first, Mayor tells civic officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Thursday asked Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to carry out regular inspections of pubs, bars, restaurants, textile showrooms, godowns, commercial buildings and commercial complexes and take strict action against those who violate rules and regulations.

Chairing a review meeting in light of the fire accident at Secunderabad, the Mayor told GHMC Zonal Commissioners and EVDM officials to ensure all rules and regulations are followed, especially when it comes to giving occupancy certificates to commercial buildings.

“Newly-constructed buildings should have 100 per cent fire safety measures in place. Town planning authorities should check the fire safety standards thoroughly before giving the OC,” Vijayalaxmi said.

‘’In light of the recent fire accidents in the city, the zonal commissioners should collect complete information of the commercial buildings in their respective jurisdictions,” the Mayor told the officials.

