Strategic decision: Telangana state christens new Secretariat after Ambedkar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an apparent attempt to score some political brownie points over the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name the new Secretariat complex after the architect of Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. The Chief Minister on Thursday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take further steps in this direction, following which the latter issued a GO, stating that “the State government hereby names the new Secretariat at Hyderabad as Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat with immediate effect”.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister’s decision comes two days after the State Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building in Delhi after Ambedkar. Following Tuesday’s resolution adopted by the Assembly, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi also demanded that the Telangana government should name the centre of administration in the State after the social reformer and philosopher.

“It is a proud moment for people of Telangana that the State’s administrative headquarters — the Secretariat is named after India’s social activist and philosopher Dr BR Ambedkar. This decision is exemplary for the entire country,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the State government was moving forward by adhering to the philosophy of Ambedkar that all the people of India should get equal respect in all fields, he said: “The aspirations of Dr Ambedkar are embodied in Telangana emerging as a role model in the country in such a short time, in terms of self-governance by promoting all sections of the people in social, political, economic and cultural fields.”

‘Will write to PM about renaming Parl building’

“Because of incorporation of Article 3 in the Constitution by Dr Ambedkar, Telangana has been formed as a separate State. The State government was governing the State with human face for SC, ST, BC, minority and women, as well as poor upper caste people by implementing Ambedkar’s constitutional spirit,” he added.

‘Ambedkar’s principles guides us in running democracy’

“Ambedkar’s dream of India has a unique democratic character of diversity. His spirit guides us that only by implementing the federal spirit, equal rights and opportunities will be provided to all communities,” Rao said.

“ The real Indianness is that the people of India are respected equally without discrimination of caste, creed, gender and region, and equal opportunities are provided to all. Only then, the real India will be unveiled. Our efforts will continue for that (to achieve the goal),” the Telangana Chief Minister added.

TS has adopted unanimous resolution already: KCR

“The demand to name India’s new Parliament building after Dr Ambedkar’s is not just a small issue. The Telangana Assembly had already adopted an unanimous resolution in this regard as it is only a befitting honour to the architect of India’s constitution,” he said. “A letter will also be written to Prime minister regarding the same. Considering the Telangana government’s demand to name the Parliament building after Ambedkar, I am reiterating the demand to the Union government,” he added.

HYDERABAD: In an apparent attempt to score some political brownie points over the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name the new Secretariat complex after the architect of Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. The Chief Minister on Thursday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take further steps in this direction, following which the latter issued a GO, stating that “the State government hereby names the new Secretariat at Hyderabad as Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat with immediate effect”. Interestingly, the Chief Minister’s decision comes two days after the State Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building in Delhi after Ambedkar. Following Tuesday’s resolution adopted by the Assembly, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi also demanded that the Telangana government should name the centre of administration in the State after the social reformer and philosopher. “It is a proud moment for people of Telangana that the State’s administrative headquarters — the Secretariat is named after India’s social activist and philosopher Dr BR Ambedkar. This decision is exemplary for the entire country,” the Chief Minister said. Stating that the State government was moving forward by adhering to the philosophy of Ambedkar that all the people of India should get equal respect in all fields, he said: “The aspirations of Dr Ambedkar are embodied in Telangana emerging as a role model in the country in such a short time, in terms of self-governance by promoting all sections of the people in social, political, economic and cultural fields.” ‘Will write to PM about renaming Parl building’ “Because of incorporation of Article 3 in the Constitution by Dr Ambedkar, Telangana has been formed as a separate State. The State government was governing the State with human face for SC, ST, BC, minority and women, as well as poor upper caste people by implementing Ambedkar’s constitutional spirit,” he added. ‘Ambedkar’s principles guides us in running democracy’ “Ambedkar’s dream of India has a unique democratic character of diversity. His spirit guides us that only by implementing the federal spirit, equal rights and opportunities will be provided to all communities,” Rao said. “ The real Indianness is that the people of India are respected equally without discrimination of caste, creed, gender and region, and equal opportunities are provided to all. Only then, the real India will be unveiled. Our efforts will continue for that (to achieve the goal),” the Telangana Chief Minister added. TS has adopted unanimous resolution already: KCR “The demand to name India’s new Parliament building after Dr Ambedkar’s is not just a small issue. The Telangana Assembly had already adopted an unanimous resolution in this regard as it is only a befitting honour to the architect of India’s constitution,” he said. “A letter will also be written to Prime minister regarding the same. Considering the Telangana government’s demand to name the Parliament building after Ambedkar, I am reiterating the demand to the Union government,” he added.