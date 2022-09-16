Home States Telangana

TRS and BJP secret allies, Congress will retain Munugode seat: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Speaking to the media while participating in different programmes in Munugode, Uttam said that neither the TRS nor the BJP were in a position to face the people due to their failed promises.

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD: Expressing confidence that the Congress would retain the Munugode seat in the impending byelection, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday alleged that the BJP and TRS were allies in secret and their blame game directed at each other was in actuality aimed at diverting the attention of the people from issues that matter.

Speaking to the media while participating in different programmes in Munugode, Uttam said that neither the TRS nor the BJP were in a position to face the people due to their failed promises. “If TRS or BJP leaders enter your area, ask them about the failure to control rising prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities.

Question them about the undelivered 2BHK houses, unemployment allowance, scholarships, fee reimbursement and the status of other promises,” he told the party workers. Uttam said that victory of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi in Munugode was crucial for the party’s victory in the next Assembly elections.

