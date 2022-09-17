Home States Telangana

Amit Shah trying to 'divide and bully': Telangana minister K T Rama Rao

Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds in Hyderabad today to mark the Centre's official celebrations of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, K T Rama Rao on Saturday took a jibe at Amit Shah, saying former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united and integrated the people of the state with the Indian Union, but the incumbent was trying to 'divide and bully'.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, “"74 years ago, A Union Home Minister (sardar vallabhai patel) came to UNITE & INTEGRATE the People of Telangana into Indian union, Today A Union Home Minister has come to DIVIDE & BULLY The People of Telangana & their state Govt That's why I say, India needs DECISIVE POLICIES Not DIVISIVE POLITICS."

Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds here today to mark the Centre's official celebrations of ‘'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

The day marks the occasion of erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merging with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

ALSO READ | 'Disruptive forces distorting the occasion of Sept 17; be vigilant', warns Telangana CM KCR

Speaking at the event, Shah credited the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hyderabad.

If not for Sardar Patel, it would have probably taken many more years for Hyderabad to get liberated and he knew that as long as Nizam's Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat will not be fulfilled, Shah said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the tricolour at an event here to celebrate the Telangana National Integration Day.

The state government celebrated September 17 as 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day) while the Centre named it as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

ALSO READ | TRS leader's car vandalised after it 'blocked' Amit Shah's convoy in Hyderabad

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana National Integration Day K T Rama Rao Amit Shah KCR Hyderabad Liberation Day
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp