Bar, bench should have cordial ties: Justice Bhuyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Saturday stressed the need for mutual respect and cordial relations between the ‘bar’ and the ‘bench’. Describing them as two wheels on which the judiciary runs, he said that they were essential for delivery of justice.

Addressing a seminar held on the topic “Law, Society and Citizen,” as part of the 23rd founding year of the Vivekananda Institute for Human Excellence at the Ramakrishna Math, he said that judges needed to be role models both in their private and public life.

For a society to be healthy, he said, that people needed to respect one another despite having religious, caste, ideological and cultural differences. “Only if the society is healthy, the country could emerge as a world power,” he said. Swami Bodhamayananda, president of Ramakrishna Math, said that people needed to put in their best effort and performance in whatever work they did.

