District Fire Officer finds novel way to create awareness on fire safety in Telangana

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: District Fire Officer Thagarapu Venkanna has launched a novel method to create awareness on safety measures to be taken to prevent fire mishaps. He gifts portable fire extinguishers to hosts at social functions, officials at formal meetings and owners of establishments, as a reminder of seriousness with which the fire safety should be taken.

He has been doing this for the last two years. “Instead of flower bouquets and shawls at felicitation function, I give a portable fire extinguisher to higher officials and ministers to keep it in their offices or cars,” says Venkanna.

“It evokes good response from officials and organisations. The portable extinguishers come handy to protect oneself in case of fire even in buildings well-equipped with fire safety system,” he explains. Referring to recent e-vehicle mishaps, he said if drivers carried portable extinguishers such things would not have happened. Venkanna remembers having gifted about 75 portable fire extinguishers so far. The fire officer’s novel method is earning him accolades from officials and owners of business establishments here.

