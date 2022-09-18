Former Police Commissioner AK Khan's son accused of cheating businessman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police on Saturday booked former Police Commissioner AK Khan, his son Mohsin Khan and former minister Md Ali Shabbir under Sections 465, 420, 406 (read with 156(3) CrPc based on a complaint by a businessman that he was cheated of Rs 90 lakh by them.

In his complaint, Abdul Wahab said that Mohsin Khan lured him to invest in Sunlit Mines promising him a profit of `3.25 crore. When the promised profits did not materialise, he asked Mohsin to return the money, Abdul Wahab said.

Mohsin took him to Shabbir Ali who assured him that the money would be returned. After five years, Abdul Wahab approached a court which ordered the Punjagutta police to register a case and investigate.

AK Khan said: “All that I know is that it’s an old civil dispute between two individuals. I do not know why my name is being dragged into it when I am in no way connected. Anyway, the matter is under investigation. Truth will come out ultimately.”

HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police on Saturday booked former Police Commissioner AK Khan, his son Mohsin Khan and former minister Md Ali Shabbir under Sections 465, 420, 406 (read with 156(3) CrPc based on a complaint by a businessman that he was cheated of Rs 90 lakh by them. In his complaint, Abdul Wahab said that Mohsin Khan lured him to invest in Sunlit Mines promising him a profit of `3.25 crore. When the promised profits did not materialise, he asked Mohsin to return the money, Abdul Wahab said. Mohsin took him to Shabbir Ali who assured him that the money would be returned. After five years, Abdul Wahab approached a court which ordered the Punjagutta police to register a case and investigate. AK Khan said: “All that I know is that it’s an old civil dispute between two individuals. I do not know why my name is being dragged into it when I am in no way connected. Anyway, the matter is under investigation. Truth will come out ultimately.”