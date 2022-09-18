KCR inaugurates two Adivasi bhavans at Banjara Hills

Home States Telangana

This would serve as inspiration to all the tribal communities across the country,” he said.

Published: 18th September 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 04:33 AM

Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao during the inauguration of Sevalal Banjara Bhavan on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday inaugurated Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan, each built at a cost of  over `24 crore in the posh Banjara Hills area on Saturday. On the occasion, the representatives of tribal communities honoured the CM by presenting him a traditional headgear.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that the buildings would be used for the protection of the rights of tribal communities. He said that the intellectuals from tribal communities should strive to solve the issues facing them.

He recalled stating during the separate statehood movement that Banjara Hills which was once predominantly inhabited by tribals did not have a single square foot for Banjaras, after whose name the area came to be known. “Today, we have recreated history. Inauguration of these buildings gives me immense satisfaction. This would serve as inspiration to all the tribal communities across the country,” he said.

