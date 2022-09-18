Revanth Reddy unveils Congress version of Telangana Talli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday released the model of their version of Telangana Talli on the occasion of 74 years of commemoration of Hyderabad State’s merger with the Indian Union and as part of ongoing yearlong celebrations of “Telangana Independence Day”, soon after hoisting the Tricolour at Gandhi Bhavan. The Congress version has Telangana Talli draped in a Tricolour saree as she holds the plants native to the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the senior party leaders had wanted to take views of every section of people in designing a State flag. Hence the process of declaring the State flag was deferred. He also invited people to send suggestions to Gandhi Bhavan.

Lambasting the Central government for ‘using’ September 17 for its undue political benefits, Revanth said the BJP was trying to portray September 17 as a mere fight between Hindus and a Muslim monarch.

“In reality, around 99 per cent of landlords and feudal lords were Hindus and over 90 per cent of those who fought against them were also Hindus. However, owing to his bonhomie with these feudal lords, Nizam sent his private army in support of them, and people resisted in a big way,” Revanth said. He added that there are living testimonies of these episodes in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Asserting that it was the Congress that ensured Independence to Telangana from the autocratic and dictatorial rule of the Nizam, Revanth said that the first Union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the instance of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru freed Telangana through Operation Polo.

“I want to know from Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy, whether the former had come to Hyderabad to attend the celebrations with or without the approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If Amit Shah is in the city at the directions of PM, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did the same,” Revanth said.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, Revanth said that Junagadh was also set free from a Muslim monarch after August 15, 1947. Why is that the BJP government in Gujarat is not celebrating it, he asked.

“It is because they are already in power in Gujarat and there is no need to provoke communal tensions,” Revanth retorted.

