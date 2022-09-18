Safaris and more to be offered at Kawal Tiger Reserve soon

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the initial success of tourist initiatives in the erstwhile Adilabad district, forest officials are now planning to develop ecotourism facilities at the Kawal Tiger Reserve. Spread over 80,000 hectares in the Nirmal and Mancherial districts, the Kawal Tiger Reserve is also home to several other species such as knob-billed ducks, leopards, Indian gaurs, chitals, sambars, nilgais, barking deers, peacocks and sloth bears.

To offer people a rare sight into the untouched beauty of the forest, officials are planning to allocate 20 per cent of the area for ecotourism facilities. It would also help the tribals in the area gain employment, officials added.

Five safari vehicles have been sanctioned by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited (TSFDC) on 2 per cent interest for local youth, who can form groups and offer the service and earn their livelihoods. They will be responsible for repaying the loan. Each vehicle can cover a distance of 14 km in forest areas showing visitors the open 50-acre grasslands and the Kadam reservoir.

This apart, about 15 cottages will be set up near Thurkam cheruvu in Nirmal division for tourists’ lodging. Similar facilities already exist in Kadam and Jannaram. Speaking to TNIE, Khanapur forest divisional officer U Koteshwar Rao says there is sufficient wildlife and beautiful spots for tourists in the area. He mentions that the works to revamp the recently rain-affected areas are already underway.

He adds that a route connecting Kadam, Gangapur, Iqbalpur, Udumpur, Kalpakuntla, Akondapet, Gangapur and other such places will be built. Officials are currently identifying grassland locations apart from areas of wild animal movement and pristine water bodies to set the route for the safari, he mentions.

