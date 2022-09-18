Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court sends notice to govt on promotion for staff nurses

They pleaded with the court to order the respondents to consider staff nurses with BSc (Nursing) for promotion as PHNT. The division bench posted the case to November 24.

In response to a petition filed by K. Sree Laxmi and eight others, seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to include in promotion list staff nurses with B Sc (Nursing) degree, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare, Commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Director of Public Health and Director of Medical Education.

The petitioners challenged the impugned Rule-2b of Telangana State Subordinate Service Ad hoc Rules, issued through GO 76, dated July 14, 2022 amending the existing Ad hoc rules under GO 679, dated April 19, 1966 prescribing promotion to only staff nurses who are promoted from the category of Multi Purpose Health Assistant and have work experience as staff nurse for three years to the cadre of Public Health Nurse Teaching excluding regularly appointed staff nurses with B Sc degree who have experience for 10-25 years, as being arbitrary, illegal violative of Article 14, 16 of the Constitution. They pleaded with the court to order the respondents to consider staff nurses with BSc (Nursing) for promotion as PHNT. The division bench posted the case to November 24.

