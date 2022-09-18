Home States Telangana

Telangana state uses 70 per cent more power than national average: TS Genco CMD

Prabhakar Rao said that as part of environmental security, widespread promotion of green power has been taken up in the State.

Published: 18th September 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that per capita electricity consumption reflects the comprehensive progress of a State, TS Genco and TS Transco Chairman and Managing Director, D Prabhakar Rao on Saturday said that it was a matter of pride that Telangana’s per capita electricity consumption has increased from 970 units in 2014 to 2,126 units in 2021-22, which is 70 % more than the national average of 1,255 units.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajratsavalu at Vidyut Soudha on Saturday, Prabhakar Rao said that as part of environmental security, widespread promotion of green power has been taken up in the State.

“Telangana’s Solar Power Policy is regarded as one of the in the country. As of now, around 4,950 MW solar power capacity is generated in the state and it is expected to cross 8,000 MW next year,” he said.

