Telangana woman seeks Rs 1.7 crore compensation from HMRL for skull injury

Due to this accident, she suffered seizures, short-term memory loss, walking imbalance, hazy vision, and partial hearing. Furthermore, she had to leave her nutrition business.

Published: 18th September 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Principal Secretary, MA&UD, and MD, HMRL, in a plea filed by one Uzma Hafeez of Rein Bazar, seeking a direction to the respondents to pay a compensation of ` 1.70 core for the grievous injuries she sustained on her skull on March 11, 2017 on account of ‘gross negligence’ and ‘defective’ maintenance of the construction work by the HMRL, at Nampally Metro Station.

The petitioner claimed that she had suffered a grievous injury to her skull while she was pillion-riding to Erragadda on her husband Shaik Abdul Hafeez’s motorcycle when an iron rod had fallen on her head from the Metro tracks at Nampally. She fell off the vehicle as the rod pierced her skull, she said in the petition. She was first rushed to Medwin Hospital and later to the Osmania Hospital. A team from HMRL came to the Osmania Hospital and shifted her to Apollo Hospital. Her husband lodged a complaint against HMRL at the Nampally police station. She underwent a significant brain operation, following which she spent five days in coma. After spending a month in the hospital, she was discharged on April 8, 2017.

Due to this accident, she suffered seizures, short-term memory loss, walking imbalance, hazy vision, and partial hearing. Furthermore, she had to leave her nutrition business. The petitioner said that she had five school-going children - four girls and a boy and urged the court to order the respondents to pay a sum of ` 60 lakh as interim damages while the main writ case was being resolved. The court posted the case to October 13.

