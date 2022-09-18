The govt school in Telangana that rivals private ones

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Taking over as headmaster of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUPS) in the Bandarugudem village in 2018, Bekkanti Srinivas was mighty hopeful about the school’s future, but only a handful few shared his enthusiasm or vision. Like any other government school across the country, it had its fair share of problems and even one step towards improvement seemed impossible. However, headmaster Srinivas didn’t lose hope and four years later, the school, which is situated in Dummagudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, is a glowing testament to his relentless efforts and dedication to ensure the best possible education for all the 64 tribal students currently studying there.

The facilities available at the school can put several private schools in the near vicinity to shame. With the help of his charitable trust and donations from private organisations, Bekkanti was able to install borewells, construct compound walls and set up a RO water treatment plant, among many other things, at the school. The slew of facilities and the extent of infrastructure made the school eligible for the ‘Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’ instituted by the Ministry of Education. It has already won the State-level prize for the same after competing with 33,000 other schools across Telangana with a perfect 100 per cent score. The eyes are now set on the national-level award scheduled to be announced on October 15.

First steps

“When I took charge as headmaster in 2018, half the school was on the verge of collapse,” Srinivas tells TNIE. At that time, the school was ailing with the absence of a drinking water facility, proper toilets and compound walls, he mentions, adding that most of the students would go fishing instead of coming to school.

To address this, he held meeting with parents of students, school staff and local public representatives and unveiled his action plan to revamp the institute situated in the remote area. With all their support, he approached sponsors and received positive feedback.

Apart from the `2 lakh from his Bekkanti Charitable Trust that he used to erect a fence around the school, set up a borewell and provide notebooks to the students, Srinivas approached ITC Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK) who came forward to construct a compound wall, entrance gate and 42 taps for handwashing while the Hyderabad-based Akella Foundation gifted an RO system and the Abhiyan Foundation donated shoes for all students.

K Krishna, ITC MSK’s project officer, says he visited the school at the request of the headmaster and felt compelled to donate something for the school’s development after seeing the hopeful and bright faces of the students.

At this juncture, the government, apprised of the school’s rising popularity, decided to construct toilets and kitchen sheds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Additionally, the school staff bought 100 saplings and planted them over the school, which have now blossomed into shade-providing greenery.

Source of pride

“Due to the help of the government, private organisations and residents, we were able to clear all the ‘seemingly impossible obstacles’ and the school is running with full attendance now,” a proud Srinivas shares.

Sarpanch Katiboina Chinna Venkateswarlu says the entire area has witnessed the change brought about in the school. “It will help the students avail of the best career opportunities as they have had exposure to the best of facilities,” he adds.

School Management Chairman (SMC) Junja Nageswara Rao is all praise for headmaster Srinivas and the school staff. “We never imagined that our children would wear ties and proper shoes as uniform and speak in English with ease. It’s only due to the efforts of Bekkanti Srinivas and the school staff that this has been made possible,” he adds.

NATIONAL AWARD?

After defeating 33,000 schools in the State, the school management has their eyes set on the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar, scheduled to be announced on October 15

