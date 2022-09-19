Home States Telangana

KTR quoted only part of Sardar’s letter: RSS

Being forced to celebrate September 17 this year, the TRS is now forced to make statements to keep the MIM happy by maligning the RSS.

Published: 19th September 2022

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In its rejoinder to IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s tweet, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday accused him of replicating the “Congress trick” of maligning it by showing only part of a written communication between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and its Sar Sanghchalak Golwalkar which was quoted in a book titled ‘Justice on Trial.’

In a tweet on Saturday, Rama Rao had quoted Patel as saying in 1948 that the speeches of RSS leaders were full of communal poison, and as a result of which the country had to suffer the loss of the invaluable life of Mahatma Gandhi.

“There can be no doubt that RSS did service to Hindu society. In the areas where there was a need for help and organisation, the young men of the RSS protected women and children and stove much for their sake. No person of understanding could have a word of objection regarding that,” RSS quoted the same le-tter dated September 11, 1948.

In the letter, the Sardar goes on to say that he was thoroughly convinced that the RSS could carry on its patriotic endeavour only by joining the Congress and not by remaining separate or by opposing.“Now why does KTR leave out the above? Does it behove of an IT Minister to quote only half of what the most respected political figure of that era wrote? Is it not injustice to the Sardar? It is the same Sardar Patel who wrote to Nehru on February 27, 1948 that Bapu’s murder was not the result of an RSS conspiracy,” the RSS rejoinder said.

“Being forced to celebrate September 17 this year, the TRS is now forced to make statements to keep the MIM happy by maligning the RSS. In this they have common ground with not only the MIM, Congress leadership but also Imran Khan Niazi of Pakistan,” the RSS stated.

