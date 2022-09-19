Home States Telangana

Lite byte: KCR pulls a rabbit out of his hat

It appears no official of a significant rank from the State government was in attendance at Home Minister Amit Shah’s program at the parade grounds.

Published: 19th September 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has once again brought up the issue of raising the quota for STs to 10 per cent. It is significant that he announced his decision to issue a GO soon on September 17 – observed as Liberation Day by the Centre and Integration Day by the State government. His move came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah gave a clarion call to free the mind from the fear of Razakars, an indirect reference to the MIM. KCR, though, quickly sought to change the narrative from BJP’s ‘communalism’ to tribal welfare. He wears his hat for a reason! One never knows when he pulls a rabbit out of the hat. Leaving it aside, he is also meeting the not so doing well former CMs like Kumaraswamy and Shankar Singh Vaghela. Though the BJP and his critics are scoffing at his national ambitions, as a TRS insider put it, just look at the social media. “BJP leaders from State to the Centre are reacting to our tweets and moves. It shows they consider KCR a potential threat.” In his logic, the BJP itself is helping make KCR a national leader, albeit unwittingly. He does have a point.

In Saaru vari Service

Who is the Bahubali of Telangana? Chief Minister KCR, you say? He is not, apparently, if you go by Suryapet SP S Rajendra Prasad’s fawning speech the other day in front of Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy. Energetic and in full flow, the police officer was all praise for mantri garu. Not one to lag behind, A Sharath, district collector of Sangareddy, found in KCR a modern Ambedkar. This is nothing new though. If you remember, P Venkata Rami Reddy, when he was the Siddipet district collector, had touched the feet of CM Sir and was blessed with a membership in the Assembly. Officers are realists, never mind what the Department of Training and Personnel says. That brings us to the Central government’s Liberation Day celebrations. It appears no official of a significant rank from the State government was in attendance at Home Minister Amit Shah’s program at the parade grounds. Wary of getting wounded in the cross-fire between the Centre and the State, officials are, for now, hedging their bets on the KCR dispensation. Can’t find fault with them, can you? That too, when their counterparts at the Centre are faring no better. We desperately need the outstanding services of Sir Humphrey Appleby.

Revanth red-flagged

Possibly taking the cue from the party’s poll strategist, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy – a sculptor himself – announced that he would introduce a Congress version of Telangana Talli and a State flag too, much to the chagrin and dismay of his colleagues. BVR Chary had designed the statue admirably and it has been accepted by all. An enthusiastic Revanth, however, unveiled his version of Telangana Talli, draped in what appeared to be Congress colours rather than the tricolor, on September 17. His State flag idea, though, met with resistance from his party leaders. So, Revanth has deferred, if not withdrawn, his proposal. A frustrated party insider bemoaned, “When Rahul Gandhi is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir holding the national flag, what message would go across if the Telangana Congress introduces a new flag? It may remind people of Jammu and Kashmir! A flag, that too on a day connected with Hyderabad’s merger with India?” It is not a good idea, Revanth!

Well done, Madam Mayor

The other day,Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi took everyone by surprise. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was at the inaugural of the Kumaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan and so was she. The mayor was dressed in the traditional Banjara attire and mingled with Banjara women. Initially, those present were a little confused, an official, who was on the spot, tells us. They couldn’t make out if it was the mayor herself or someone else. Upon close scrutiny, she was found to be indeed the mayor. But,three cheers to her for trying to be one among the Banjara women.

Inputs: VV Balakrishna, S Bachan Jeet Singh,B Kartheek, Kalyan T

