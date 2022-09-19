Home States Telangana

Plot behind YSR’s death, insists Sharmila

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Sunday repeated her allegations that her father’s death was a pre-planned conspiracy.

Published: 19th September 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Sunday repeated her allegations that her father’s death was a pre-planned conspiracy. She expressed apprehension that she would also be killed in the same manner.

Addressing a press conference in Jadcherla constituency, Sharmila dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to arrest her while maintaining that she was not scared of being arrested. Displaying a replica of handcuffs, she said, “KCR, remember that I am the daughter of YSR - who is a tiger. Should I be scared? Do you think these handcuffs would stop me?

Paradoxically, she expressed fear for her life at the same time. “YSR was killed in a preplanned conspiracy, and they would kill me too. However, till my last breath, they cannot separate me from the people,” she said.

Stating that the Chief Minister has been utilising the police as if they are his “own workers”, she said, “send your workers, if you dare to arrest me. If you have police with you, I have people with me.”

