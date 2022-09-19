Raja Singh’s wife asks Governor to free hubby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T Usha Bai, wife of jailed BJP MLA T Raja Singh, met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday, and sought her intervention in quashing the Preventive Detention (PD) Act slapped on her husband. She accused the State government of targeting Raja Singh for questioning its “anti-people policies and activities”. In her representation, Usha stated that the police had booked cases against her husband for even trivial comments and statements, which were tried in the special court constituted for the elected representatives. The State government failed to prove the charges in most of the cases barring a few, which are still pending, she claimed. Usha accused the State government of taking a different line by illegally booking him under the PD Act, and also torturing his followers by summoning them to police stations in the name of inquiry.