Sheep scheme beneficiaries smell graft, want govt share in their accounts

HYDERABAD: The State government has initiated the process of accepting DDs from the beneficiaries as their 25 per cent share for sheep units (20 sheep and a ram) under Phase-two of the scheme. However, sheep rearers, who allege massive corruption in the scheme, want the State government to deposit its share directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries on the lines of the Dalit Bandhu, to prevent connivance between officials and middlemen.

Since the scheme was launched on June 20, 2017 in Siddipet district, 3,91,388 of the total 7,31,368 identified beneficiaries got their units and 3,39,980 are waiting their turn.“Middlemen pay the share of a beneficiary and take them to AP, where they are supposed to select the sheep of their choice, in presence of a local vet who is entrusted with the duty of ensuring that healthy sheep are purchased. There the beneficiaries are being forced to buy either lambs, or older sheep, or even those with diseased.

In some instance, they are being valued on a par with healthier ones. In many cases, the units are transported back to the beneficiaries’ villages and then returned to the sellers. The beneficiaries are left in ‘take it or leave it’ situation with no other option than to either accept a nominal amount of cash, or settle for less number of sheep, or accept unhealthy, or too young, or too old sheep,” alleges U Ravinder, Go-rrela Mekala Pempakamdarula Sangham general secretary.

As per the provisions of the scheme, only those sheep aged between 1.5 and 2 years are supposed to be purchased.Ravinder claims that though the cost of one unit is Rs 1,25,000 in the first phase (now increased to Rs 1,75,000 per unit), if they sell it in the market, the value declines.Also, there is no monitoring of the health of the sheep. “Tens of thousands of sheep had died during the first phase, as there was no observation mechanism. The doctors are busy with the procurement process in AP continuously for 20 days,” Ravinder observes.

The State government has sought Rs 6,000 crore from National Cooperative Development Corporation for implementing the phase-II of the scheme.During Huzurabad by-election, around 4,700 units were given to the beneficiaries there, but a majority of them had voted against the TRS because of the corruption. Interestingly, the TRS candidate who lost the election hails from the Yadava community.

As per sources, officials have been busy helping the beneficiaries in Munugode buy sheep. There are around 14,000 beneficiaries identified under the scheme, among whom around 50 per cent received their units in the past and the rest will be receiving theirs now.Yadava associations are planning to meet Minister T Srinivas Yadav on September 28, to urge him to implement phase-II through direct transfer.

