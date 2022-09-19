TNIE chess tourney a big hit in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In coordination with the Genius Chess Academy, The New Indian Express (TNIE) Group conducted a district-level chess tournament for students below 15 years of age at Vysha Bhavan in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Collector RV Karnan inaugurated the tournament. He appreciated the parents for bringing their children to the chess tournament. “Usually, the children these days spend most of their time playing video games. But if their attention is drawn towards chess, it will improve their cognitive skills and memory,” he said.

Assistant collector Lenin V Toppo also encouraged the participants. He said that chess helps in sharpening the mind. As many as 120 schoolchildren, divided into four groups, participated in the event. Cash prizes and certificates were distributed among the top three players in each group.

Genius Chess Academy representatives K Kanukaiah, K Anup Kumar, Vidya Mandir Junior College director G Ramesh, Akash BYJU’s executive Vijay Vishwanandula, and Sangeetha Inn proprietor Shiva also took part in the event.

