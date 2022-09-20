Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries being forced to pay bribes, alleges Telangana Congress MP Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that TRS MLAs and their followers have become “commission agents” for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday demanded that the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu and proposed Girijan Bhandhu be selected through Gram Sabhas.

Addressing a press conference at Huzurnagar, after a meeting with all sarpanches of the Suryapet district, he said: “The poor SC families were either being neglected or being forced to pay huge bribes. The scheme is not empowering the poor Dalits, but making the TRS leaders richer. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should seriously look into these allegations if he is concerned about the economic empowerment of Dalits.” Emphasising the need for empowering local bodies, the Nalgonda MP said that the gram panchayats should be actively involved in the identification of deserving beneficiaries.

“The elected representatives of local bodies are not being given due respect and funds. Moreover, the gram panchayats were not allowed to make decisions on their own. TRS MLAs have adopted a dictatorial attitude in their constituencies,” he added.

