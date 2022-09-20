ED raids lead to covid in KCR kin, taunts Telangana BJP state chief Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that whenever there are raids by CBI and ED, the names of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and daughter make the rounds. When the CBI is in action in Hyderabad, one family member’s leg gets broken if CBI is in action and another tests positive for Covid-19.

Sanjay Kumar was speaking at a whistlestop meeting during his seventh day of the fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra. During his walkathon, Sanjay Kumar met GHMC workers and residents of Jawahar Nagar who are facing an acute problem with the dumping yard there.

Responding to their complaint, Sanjay said that the State government has been running on the revenues generated through the excessive sale of liquor. “If you ask for a liquor ban, KCR will foist cases against you and send you behind bars,” Sanjay told the workers.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay addresses a gathering during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Hyderabad on Monday

Speaking on the issue of the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard, Sanjay said, “TRS leaders should be tied to the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard to make them get a first-hand experience of what the locals are going through.” The leader promised to solve the issue after the BJP comes into power.

Bus stations mortgaged

Alleging that Medchal bus depot has been sold out, Sanjay Kumar said that the Chief Minister has mortgaged all the bus stations in the State and is converting the space into shopping malls.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s announcement to bring out a GO to enhance ST reservations, Sanjay Kumar opined that the former was offered as there were significant ST votes in poll-bound Munugode Assembly elections.

“KCR should answer as to why he has not implemented 10 per cent reservations for STs in the last eight years,” he said. Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti is said to be attending the closing ceremony of the fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra. The saffron party is planning to hold a huge meeting in the LB Nagar constituency.

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that whenever there are raids by CBI and ED, the names of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and daughter make the rounds. When the CBI is in action in Hyderabad, one family member’s leg gets broken if CBI is in action and another tests positive for Covid-19. Sanjay Kumar was speaking at a whistlestop meeting during his seventh day of the fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra. During his walkathon, Sanjay Kumar met GHMC workers and residents of Jawahar Nagar who are facing an acute problem with the dumping yard there. Responding to their complaint, Sanjay said that the State government has been running on the revenues generated through the excessive sale of liquor. “If you ask for a liquor ban, KCR will foist cases against you and send you behind bars,” Sanjay told the workers. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay addresses a gathering during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Hyderabad on Monday Speaking on the issue of the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard, Sanjay said, “TRS leaders should be tied to the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard to make them get a first-hand experience of what the locals are going through.” The leader promised to solve the issue after the BJP comes into power. Bus stations mortgaged Alleging that Medchal bus depot has been sold out, Sanjay Kumar said that the Chief Minister has mortgaged all the bus stations in the State and is converting the space into shopping malls. Responding to the Chief Minister’s announcement to bring out a GO to enhance ST reservations, Sanjay Kumar opined that the former was offered as there were significant ST votes in poll-bound Munugode Assembly elections. “KCR should answer as to why he has not implemented 10 per cent reservations for STs in the last eight years,” he said. Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti is said to be attending the closing ceremony of the fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra. The saffron party is planning to hold a huge meeting in the LB Nagar constituency.