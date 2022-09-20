Home States Telangana

Get municipal tribunal to function, FGG urges Telangana govt

After waiting for three years, the FGG has filed a  PIL in the High Court in 2019 seeking appointment of a Chairperson and technical members for the tribunal.

Published: 20th September 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary K Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take immediate steps to appoint the chairperson, technical members and other supporting staff to make the Municipal Building Tribunal functional.

FGG Secretary M  Padmanabha Reddy in a letter addressed to the chief secretary stated that to control the unauthorised constructions at the initial stage itself and for speedy disposal of cases relating to buildings, the State government in 2016 had constituted a Municipal Building Tribunal, but due to non-appointment of a chairperson and technical members, the tribunal has remained on paper only.

After waiting for three years, the FGG has filed a  PIL in the High Court in 2019 seeking appointment of a Chairperson and technical members for the tribunal. The PIL was disposed of in April this year as the Government Pleader assured the court that the tribunal shall certainly be constituted within a period of four weeks from the order issued on April 27, 2022.

Though more than five months have passed, there has been no action by the government to make the tribunal functional which amounts to contempt of the court, Padmanabha Reddy said.

