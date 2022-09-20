ICRISAT’s spanish type groundnut may hit shelves in two years

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s first Spanish type high oleic groundnut is being developed by researchers at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in partnership with the Junagadh Agricultural University, Gujarat.

The new variety GG40 (ICGV 16668) has recorded 80.7 per cent oleic acid and 3.6 per cent linoleic acid content. Groundnut oil from these varieties is considered to be as good as olive oil. A higher acid content also helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and obesity. The improved quality of groundnut oil with an increased shelf life of up to six months is preferred in the production of confectionery products and peanut butter.

“The new groundnut is recommended for cultivation in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra during the rainy season,” said Dr RB Madariya, Head in charge-Research Scientist (Groundnut), MORS JAU, Gujarat.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Janila Pasupuleti, Cluster Leader, Accelerated Crop Improvement, ICRISAT, said, “On the occasion of the World Food Day in 2020, we launched Girnar 4 and Girnar 5 of the Virginia type which are extensively grown in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Spanish varieties of groundnuts are suitable for the southern parts of India. They are also beneficial for both the consumers and processors in the urban markets. When it comes to consumption, they have high levels of oleic acid which is 80 per cent while the other varieties have 50 per cent. They prevent heart attacks, obesity and work as an anti-tumorigenic. They are great for fitness. The peanut butter made with this will have 25 per cent fat and protein,” she said.

“The shelf life of these nuts is higher as they have a tenfold less oxidation than the regular ones. Another advantage is that the confectionary producers can use locally produced groundnut oil instead of the imported olive oil,” she said. “The project is in the seed increase phase now and will be commercially available in the market in the next two years,” Dr Janila said.

