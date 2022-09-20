Home States Telangana

Maa Telangana Party fined Rs 50k for concealing information

According to PCB’s counsel D Darshana, the same petitioner had addressed the Pollution Control Board’s Appellate Authority with the same concern.

Published: 20th September 2022 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Maa Telangana Party, represented by its president K Veera Reddy was fined Rs 50,000 by the Telangana High Court on Monday for filing a writ petition while concealing the fact that he had previously addressed a legal forum for the same relief.

Veera Reddy, on behalf of the Maa Telangana Party, filed the petition with the High Court alleging that corrupt practices by officials of the Pollution Control Board and the bulk drug industry resulted in the creation of a fraudulent facility known as the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facility that allows units to avoid installing equipment like the MEE and ATFD and other general ETP systems. The petitioner asked the court to order PCB to take action against the businesses that are releasing the effluents into the environment after complaining that PCB authorities were not doing so.

According to PCB’s counsel D Darshana, the same petitioner had addressed the Pollution Control Board’s Appellate Authority with the same concern. She said that the Appellate Authority had rejected the application after checking the information.

The petitioner sought the High Court’s intervention by omitting the aforementioned information from the writ petition.A division bench of the HC levied the fine and stated that the court would not support petitioners who come in with dirty hands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Maa Telangana Party drug industry
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp