Maa Telangana Party fined Rs 50k for concealing information

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Maa Telangana Party, represented by its president K Veera Reddy was fined Rs 50,000 by the Telangana High Court on Monday for filing a writ petition while concealing the fact that he had previously addressed a legal forum for the same relief.

Veera Reddy, on behalf of the Maa Telangana Party, filed the petition with the High Court alleging that corrupt practices by officials of the Pollution Control Board and the bulk drug industry resulted in the creation of a fraudulent facility known as the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facility that allows units to avoid installing equipment like the MEE and ATFD and other general ETP systems. The petitioner asked the court to order PCB to take action against the businesses that are releasing the effluents into the environment after complaining that PCB authorities were not doing so.

According to PCB’s counsel D Darshana, the same petitioner had addressed the Pollution Control Board’s Appellate Authority with the same concern. She said that the Appellate Authority had rejected the application after checking the information.

The petitioner sought the High Court’s intervention by omitting the aforementioned information from the writ petition.A division bench of the HC levied the fine and stated that the court would not support petitioners who come in with dirty hands.

HYDERABAD: The Maa Telangana Party, represented by its president K Veera Reddy was fined Rs 50,000 by the Telangana High Court on Monday for filing a writ petition while concealing the fact that he had previously addressed a legal forum for the same relief. Veera Reddy, on behalf of the Maa Telangana Party, filed the petition with the High Court alleging that corrupt practices by officials of the Pollution Control Board and the bulk drug industry resulted in the creation of a fraudulent facility known as the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facility that allows units to avoid installing equipment like the MEE and ATFD and other general ETP systems. The petitioner asked the court to order PCB to take action against the businesses that are releasing the effluents into the environment after complaining that PCB authorities were not doing so. According to PCB’s counsel D Darshana, the same petitioner had addressed the Pollution Control Board’s Appellate Authority with the same concern. She said that the Appellate Authority had rejected the application after checking the information. The petitioner sought the High Court’s intervention by omitting the aforementioned information from the writ petition.A division bench of the HC levied the fine and stated that the court would not support petitioners who come in with dirty hands.