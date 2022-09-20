SC admits plea to increase Assembly seats  in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday admitted a writ petition filed by Prof K Purushotham Reddy, seeking directions to the Centre to implement the provision of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, to increase the number of Assembly seats in Telangana from 119 to 153 and in Andhra Pradesh from 175 to 225.

Admitting the petition, the Supreme Court ordered that notices be issued to the respondents - Centre and Election Commission, besides the State governments of Telangana and AP.

The Supreme Court also ordered that the writ petition (civil) may be tagged with another one, which challenged the delimitation of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K case was posted to September 29.

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday admitted a writ petition filed by Prof K Purushotham Reddy, seeking directions to the Centre to implement the provision of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, to increase the number of Assembly seats in Telangana from 119 to 153 and in Andhra Pradesh from 175 to 225. Admitting the petition, the Supreme Court ordered that notices be issued to the respondents - Centre and Election Commission, besides the State governments of Telangana and AP. The Supreme Court also ordered that the writ petition (civil) may be tagged with another one, which challenged the delimitation of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K case was posted to September 29.