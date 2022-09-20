Home States Telangana

SC admits plea to increase Assembly seats  in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Admitting the petition, the Supreme Court ordered that notices be issued to the respondents - Centre and Election Commission, besides the State governments of Telangana and AP.

Published: 20th September 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday admitted a writ petition filed by Prof K Purushotham Reddy, seeking directions to the Centre to implement the provision of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, to increase the number of Assembly seats in Telangana from 119 to 153 and in Andhra Pradesh from 175 to 225.

Admitting the petition, the Supreme Court ordered that notices be issued to the respondents - Centre and Election Commission, besides the State governments of Telangana and AP.

The Supreme Court also ordered that the writ petition (civil) may be tagged with another one, which challenged the delimitation of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K case was posted to September 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly seats Telangana Andhra Pradesh Supreme Court
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp