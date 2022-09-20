Home States Telangana

Stranger kills biker after asking for lift in Telangana's Khammam district

In a shocking incident, a bike rider was poisoned to death by a stranger, whom he had offered a lift, in Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district on Monday.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident, a bike rider was poisoned to death by a stranger, whom he had offered a lift, in Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district on Monday. According to police, the incident occurred when Shaikh Jamal Saheb, a 52-year-old farmer, was travelling on his motorcycle from his native village of Bopparam to Gundrai in Andhra Pradesh.

When he reached Vallabhi village, a stranger, wearing a monkey cap, stopped Jamal and requested him for a lift. After travelling for some distance, the pillion rider administered a poisonous injection on Jamal’s  thigh.

As the rider was complaining of some pain in his thigh, the stranger got down from the bike and left the place, stating that he will go with a friend who was coming in the same direction. Jamal, meanwhile, approached some farmers who were working in a nearby field for help but before they could respond, he collapsed to the ground. The farmers then took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. Khammam Rural ACP G Basva Reddy said: “We have recovered a syringe at the spot. But it is yet to be confirmed if the same needle was used to inject poison into Jamal’s thigh.” The officer said that they have  formed teams to trace the accused.

