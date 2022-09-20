Telangana CM condoles death of poet Nizam Venkatesham

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizam Venkatesham, a poet, translator and publisher passed away at his residence in Padmarao Nagar on Sunday evening. An electrical engineer, born in Sircilla, died following a heart attack. In the 80s, he started ‘Diksoochi’, a poetry magazine, to promote and encourage poets and writers of Telangana like Allisetty Prabhakar, Suddala Ashok Teja among others.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences to his family members on Monday. In a message, the CM said that the poet had shaped and supported many writers, poets from poor financial background in Telangana.

