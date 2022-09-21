Congress for 25-member panels in Munugode booths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its strategy for the Munugode byelection, the Congress has decided to constitute a 25-member committee in each of the polling booths across the constituency, with one coordinator for two polling booths. A senior leader would be in charge of a cluster of eight to 10 polling booths and will report to the mandal in-charge.

During a review meeting held at his residence at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir called upon the Congress cadres to work for ensuring party candidate Palvai Sravanthi’s victory.

Shabbir Ali instructed the party leaders to complete the constitution of the 25-member booth committees in the next three days, and said that he will convene another meeting with the committee members on September 24.

Reminding that the Congress had recorded a lead of nearly 5,000 votes in the previous elections in Chandur, a mandal in Munugode constituency, Shabbir Ali said that the cadre was highly motivated and was not going to leave any stone unturned to win the byelection. “We will go door-to-door and expose the unholy alliance between the BJP and TRS, and how both the parties have been cheating the people of Telangana during the last eight years,” he said.

