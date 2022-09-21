Home States Telangana

Four arrested for stealing Rs 15.7 lakhs from ATM in Telangana

When police signalled them to stop, they tried to run away but the police managed to catch four accused, while two others managed to flee, the officer said.

Published: 21st September 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:58 AM

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police on Monday arrested four members of the gang allegedly responsible for vandalising an HDFC ATM situated in the Patancheru industrial area and stealing Rs 15.70 lakh in the process in July. Cops also recovered gas cylinders, knives, a car and two motorcycles, among other things.

Sangareddy SP M Ramana Kumar said BDL-Bhanur police were conducting vehicle checks near Pati village when they came across a few people trying to pass through the area in a car and two motorcycles. When police signalled them to stop, they tried to run away but the police managed to catch four accused, while two others managed to flee, the officer said.

The arrested persons — Talim, Liayaqat, Rasool Khan and Tasalim Khan — and the absconding accused — Zafar Khan and Irfan Khan — hail from Rajasthan and Haryana, the SP said.

