Man killed with lethal jab was hurdle to illicit affair of accused?

Venkateshwarlu who had taken a lift on Jamal Saheb’s bike is suspected to have jabbed the latter with a lethal injection. Jamal died at the hospital.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  The mystery behind the murder of a farmer, Shaik Jamal Saheb, with a lethal injection by a pillion rider, on Monday in Mudigonda mandal in the district, was unravelled with the arrest of two persons.

Three persons are said to have been involved in the plot to kill the man as he proved to be an obstacle to an illicit affair of one of the accused with a woman. The arrested have been identified as Narsimshetty Venkateshwarlu and Goda Mohan Rao of Namavaram village. The third person who is yet to be identified is at large.

