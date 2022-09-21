Home States Telangana

One act soon to deal with all irrigation issues in Telangana

New comprehensive law to replace four existing ones; clearly define assets & give teeth to officials to protect them

Published: 21st September 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Lift Irrigation used for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of rapid expansion of the irrigation sector in Telangana, the State government has decided to bring a new Integrated Irrigation Act soon, dealing with all aspects of the sector. The definition of assets, uniform nomenclature for canals, irrigation systems, as well as legal aspects to protect the assets will be included in the new Act. The proposed new Act will have Sections of IPC to deal with the encroachment of irrigation assets or causing damage to the structures.

Once the new Telangana State Integrated Irrigation Act comes into force, the four existing Acts would become redundant as the Telangana State Irrigation Act, 1947 (Fasli -1937), Telangana Irrigation (Construction and Maintenance of Water Courses) Act, 1965, Telangana State Irrigation Utilisation Command Area Development Act, 1984 and Telangana Farmers Management of Irrigation Systems Act, 1997 would be incorporated in the new Act. “We are trying to consolidate all the aspects like power houses, pumping stations and also try to define and protect the assets in the new Act,” Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar told Express on Tuesday, after holding a preliminary meeting with stakeholders like Engineers-in-Chief and Chief Engineers.

Officials pointed out that the existing Acts are silent on the groundwater management. There is also no mention about revenue sources like collecting water charges from industries, they explained. They said that they were currently using different words for the same kind of structures or canals like PD channel, offline reservoir and online reservoir. “We are trying to give uniform nomenclatures for all structures in the new Act,” officials said.

An official, who was present in the meeting, recalled that MLAs of an Opposition party tried to operate the Devadula project in the past. “Without having technical know-how, laypersons cannot operate gates or projects. In such cases, violators should be punished under Sections of the IPC. Criminal cases should be registered against trespassers,” the official said and suggested these provisions should be included in the new Act. A strong enforcement management would be in place with the new Act, sources said. The officials are also planning to conduct a state-level workshop soon to fine-tune the new Act. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested bringing in the new Act, they said.

TAGS
Telangana Integrated Irrigation Act irrigation
Comments

