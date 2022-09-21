Telangana BJP MLA Eatala demands white paper on Dharani lands

Home States Telangana

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, he alleged that Dharani portal was introduced only to transfer lands to the relatives and party leaders of the Chief Minister.

Published: 21st September 2022

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding the release of a white paper on the status and resolution of disputes with regard to 24 lakh applications filed as grievances in the aftermath of the launch of the Dharani portal, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to apologise to the people of Telangana for all the miseries inflicted on them, which he alleged, happened due to large-scale irregularities in the updation of land records.

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, he alleged that Dharani portal was introduced only to transfer lands to the relatives and party leaders of the Chief Minister. “Real estate brokers and mafia have been given ownership of lands to an extent of a thousand acres by the State government overnight, though they were prohibited lands in Dharani portal. The Chief Minister orders, the Chief Secretary follows, and the district Collector makes the change in Dharani, giving away lands worth `50,000 crore to unscrupulous elements,” he said.

“All the unidentified lands in the State have gone into the hands of the Chief Minister’s family members and their followers. Temple, sarf-e-khaas, evacuated properties and Waqf Board lands have all been looted,” he added.

