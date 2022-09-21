Home States Telangana

Telangana govt supporting land grabbers, not victims: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

Published: 21st September 2022 03:50 AM

TPCC president Revanth Reddy

TPCC president Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of helping land grabbers instead of the victims, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday strongly criticised it for “not supporting those who have be-en seeking help from the administration”.

Taking to Twitter, Revanth pointed out how four persons attempted suicide in Gadwal, Jangaon and Suryapet district collectorates during the Prajavani grievance redressal programmes on Monday, because the administration in these districts was not solving their issues.

“Under TRS’ rule they built beautiful collectorates, but the system which used to resolve public issues has been defeated. As a result, victims are coming to Prajavani with petrol bottles instead of petitions,” Revanth tweeted, posting news reports of the incidents.

On Monday, Lokesh, a resident of Manopad mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Nimmala Narsing Rao from Jangaon district, Meesala Swathi and her mother Meesala Annapurna attempted suicide during Prajavani programmes, alleging inaction and administrative apathy in solving their land issues.

