Home States Telangana

Telangana HC raps GHMC for allowing illegal buildings

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday censured GHMC officials for allowing unlawful structures in the city deliberately and for working behind the scenes to get those projects legalised in court.

Published: 21st September 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Tuesday censured GHMC officials for allowing unlawful structures in the city deliberately and for working behind the scenes to get those projects legalised in court.
The GHMC employees are the primary offenders in getting the electricity, water connections, and regularisation for the unlawful buildings, the court said.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a batch of petitions seeking direction to the energy department to offer electrical connections to structures in various parts of Hyderabad without requiring an occupancy permit.
When the court began inquiring about the problem, it discovered that the structures were built without permits and with deviations from the allowed layout.

Will include ACB in pleas if needed, HC warns GHMC

Several such petitions were received from the Ayyappa Housing Society in Khanamet and adjacent areas.
The court questioned the Commissioner and other civic body officials as they were unaware of the Supreme Court’s status quo rulings, which prohibit development on Ayyappa Society land.

“You (GHMC) would not halt unlawful buildings and would even allow them to be completed. Later, your staff encourages them to go to the court to get the electricity and water hooked up. GHMC personnel are playing a critical role in using the courts as a tool to approve unlawful structures,” Justice Reddy stated.
The court warned the GHMC administration that it will include the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in any petitions for relief from the illegal structures in order to learn about the participation of personnel in completing the stated illegal projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana HC GHMC illegal buildings
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp