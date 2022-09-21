Telangana  govt owes Rs 3K crore to GHMC in property tax

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government owes the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Rs 3,000 crore in property taxes, with some of those dues pending since 1996. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar revealed this while replying to a question raised by BJP Corporator Vanga Madhusudhan Reddy and others during the GHMC Council meeting on Tuesday.

Of the Rs 3,000 crore dues, Rs 1,100 crore is owed by various government hospitals, including Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, SD Eye Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital and Niloufer Hospital. “However, we have been taking a liberal stand on the issue to ensure that patients won’t suffer,” the GHMC Commissioner said. “Around Rs 780 crore property tax dues are pending from various government schools. But we can’t take any action as students would be put to inconvenience and their studies too would be affected. Another major property tax defaulter is the Police department,” he added.

“As these dues are pending from the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh government, 42 per cent of the dues are to be cleared by Telangana and the remaining 58 per cent by Andhra Pradesh. We are now in the process of finding ways to collect the tax dues for the government buildings from Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

BJP Corporator Vanga Madhusudhan Reddy, meanwhile, wanted to know why the civic body is not showing interest in collecting property tax from the government. “When the GHMC does not spare the common man while realising the property tax dues, why is it not showing the same enthusiasm in collecting the long pending dues from the State government,” he asked.

He also demanded that more funds be allocated to the areas where tax is collected. For the record, `284 crore tax was collected in LB Nagar Zone and Rs 102 crore in Charminar Zone, which amounts to just 50 per cent of the total tax the civic body intends to collect.

