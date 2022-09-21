Home States Telangana

Telangana  govt owes Rs 3K crore to GHMC in property tax

The State government owes the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) `3,000 crore in property taxes, with some of those dues pending since 1996.

Published: 21st September 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Property tax

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government owes the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Rs 3,000 crore in property taxes, with some of those dues pending since 1996. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar revealed this while replying to a question raised by BJP Corporator Vanga Madhusudhan Reddy and others during the GHMC Council meeting on Tuesday.

Of the Rs 3,000 crore dues, Rs 1,100 crore is owed by various government hospitals, including Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, SD Eye Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital and Niloufer Hospital. “However, we have been taking a liberal stand on the issue to ensure that patients won’t suffer,” the GHMC Commissioner said. “Around Rs 780 crore property tax dues are pending from various government schools. But we can’t take any action as students would be put to inconvenience and their studies too would be affected. Another major property tax defaulter is the Police department,” he added.

“As these dues are pending from the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh government, 42 per cent of the dues are to be cleared by Telangana and the remaining 58 per cent by Andhra Pradesh. We are now in the process of finding ways to collect the tax dues for the government buildings from Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

BJP Corporator Vanga Madhusudhan Reddy, meanwhile, wanted to know why the civic body is not showing interest in collecting property tax from the government. “When the GHMC does not spare the common man while realising the property tax dues, why is it not showing the same enthusiasm in collecting the long pending dues from the State government,” he asked.

He also demanded that more funds be allocated to the areas where tax is collected. For the record, `284 crore tax was collected in LB Nagar Zone and Rs 102 crore in Charminar Zone, which amounts to just 50 per cent of the total tax the civic body intends to collect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana   GHMC property tax
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp